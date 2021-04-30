The Falcon track squad is heading toward the season’s finish line, with athletes hoping to record some state-qualifying times and distances before the regular season draws to a close.
Head coach Nick Goodman said the team hit the road over the weekend, competing in the Bradshaw Mountain Bears Invitational in Prescott Valley.
“The team makes this annual trip to the higher country for some relief from the warmer temperatures in the Valley in late April,” Goodman explained. “While the temperature was ideal for racing, there was a lot of wind, which created some extra challenges for some events.”
Despite the heavy gusts, Goodman said the Falcons had a great showing at the meet, with personal records being set throughout the event.
“The Falcons have been training hard all year and they deserve these new personal records,” Goodman said.
The Falcons will head to Florence this Friday for the last meet of the regular season but on Tuesday, May 4, a “last chance” meet is being scheduled to give athletes one final opportunity to qualify for the season-ending state meet.
“Look out for Erin Hooley and Tyler Irvine-Violette to qualify in the 800m and 1600m,” Goodman said. “Gunnar Wise and Zion Atwood are close to qualifying in the 300m hurdles. There are a few other athletes who have the potential to qualify for state and it will be exciting to see how they perform over the next two weeks.
Goodman said track and field always brings excitement during the final meets of the season and commended his athletes for working extra hard to get their best marks of the season as competitions draw to a close.