The high school girls basketball team played three games last week, dropping showdowns against Chino Valley, Camp Verde and Wickenburg.
The regular season is scheduled to wrap this week with three more games in as many days. The local ladies hosted the team from Benjamin Franklin on March 1 and traveled to take on Northwest Christian on March 2. This evening, March 3, the team is set to welcome Wickenburg for a 4 p.m. outing.
As for this past week, the Lady Falcons began their run with a nail-biter of a game against Chino Valley at home on Feb. 23, going on to lose by just two points, 39-37. Soliel Smith led the offensive effort with 14 points, followed by Sydney Loyet with 10 and Zoey Lipps with 7.
The local squad hit the road a couple nights later to take on Camp Verde, losing that outing by a final score of 62-36.
The final game of the week was the following night, Feb. 26, at home against Wickenburg. The Falcons were unable to find an offensive groove in the first quarter, falling behind by a score of 14-0 and creating a hole they were never able to climb out of as play remained much more even throughout the final three quarters.