The Lady Falcon basketball team had a tough week on the court, losing all three of its games.
The local ladies’ first game of the week was on Dec. 2 against Paradise Honors. FHHS lost the game 51-37.
The second game of the week was on Dec. 3 and against St. John Paul II Catholic, where Fountain Hills again fell behind, losing by a final score of 59-38.
The final game of the week was on Dec. 6 against Show Low. The Lady Falcons fell 42-28 in that game.
This week, the girls basketball team has just two games, both on the road.
The first was on Monday, Dec. 9, against Odyssey Institute. The second game is this Friday, Dec. 13, against Northwest Christian starting at 5:30 p.m.
While she was not thrilled with how her team’s week went, head coach Mandy Baca said she believes that Fountain Hills faced off against some tough opponents.
“All losses, but to good teams that provided us with opportunities to learn about our weaknesses and grow,” Baca said. “We had trouble scoring in all games. I think it’s just the lack of playing time together and reading each other offensively. This got better throughout the week with court time.”
Turnovers were another big area of the game that Baca said her team struggled with this past week.
“That is something we will work on this week and next, now that we have some practice days built into the schedule,” Baca said. “Overall, we did a ton of learning and have lots of room to grow through a little more practice time and our upcoming games.”