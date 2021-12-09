Despite losing their first game 5-1 to American Leadership Academy – Gilbert North, members of the Fountain Hills High School varsity boys soccer team were thrilled with their first performance of the season. The Falcons were out-manned and out-scored, but they came away with their heads held high.
“I think the first game went incredible,” senior captain Anthony Kasson said. “That was the No. 1 seed, and we were only like the 28th, so we played an excellent game and showed them what we had. It’s going to be a good season.”
ALA is the defending state champion as well as the top seed in 3A. The Eagles had a full bench of backup players, while the Falcons had two available backup players. Still, the Falcons hung with the top team and were only down 1-0 at halftime.
Senior Zane Balzarini impressed in his first game as goalkeeper for the Falcons. He had many saves, and almost every shot that went by him was off a rebound or second scoring attempt.
The Falcons continued to hold their ground, but a red card turned the tide in the Eagles’ favor. Shortly after subbing in, sophomore Brendan Davies earned a red card for an aggressive act around the opposing goalkeeper. Once Davies left the game, the Falcons had one less player on the field and half of their substitutions gone.
The Falcons made a few mistakes in their first game of the season, but they played well given the circumstances. Head coach Matt Pugliano said the Falcons will turn heads around the state if they play this way all season.
“I was impressed,” Pugliano said. “Freshman Tyler Griggs, at left back, stepped up big. Anthony [Kasson] is great in the middle with leadership, and Zane in the goal did everything asked of him.”
Pugliano did say the only area of concern after the first game was offensive production. The Falcons were only able to get one shot on goal, and it was when sophomore Jaxson Butcher scored a penalty kick.
“We had opportunities, but we couldn’t pull the trigger,” Pugliano said. “They would close us down really fast. That was a little bit worrying.”
Pugliano met Butcher last year as a club player, and this is his first year on the Falcons’ team. Butcher used to play goalie, but his foot work, passing and demeanor on the field make him a great addition to the team.
Another newcomer to the Falcons is freshman JD Manley. According to Pugliano, Manley has a lingering injury from the club season, but Manley can still play. The freshman is just experiencing pain management for the first time in his young career.
The Falcons traveled to Benjamin Franklin High School this past Monday, Dec. 6, after publishing. It will be the only away game until 2022, as the Falcons have three more home games before Dec. 17, 2021. This Friday, the Falcons host Gilbert Classical Academy at 6 p.m. and next Monday, Dec. 13, the Falcons host Sequoia at 6 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 17, the Falcons host San Tan Foothills at 6 p.m.
“Away games are always fun, getting to go on the bus and hang with all the guys,” Kasson said. “We’ll try to put it away on Monday.”