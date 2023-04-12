Track.JPG

Zion Atwood was one of two boys from Fountain Hills to go to the cross country state meet last fall and he’s no stranger to feeling his muscles ache after a long run. The decathlon he participated in last week was a little different, and Atwood said he was sore and slept for nearly 12 hours after it ended.

Atwood, fellow senior Gunnar Wise and sophomore Sara Dethlefs represented the Falcons in the Brophy decathlon last Wednesday and Thursday, and all three placed in the top 20. Dethlefs competed in a heptathlon since she only did seven events, not 10.