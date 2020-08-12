The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) approved a fall 2020 athletics calendar at a special meeting on Aug. 5.
The beginning of the fall season will be staggered and the regular season will also be abridged to accommodate the limited time before winter sports, which has been pushed back a week. However, all fall sports will have the opportunity for a championship tournament, according to the current plan.
One concern for AIA executive members was creating a uniform season when Arizona districts have the autonomy to reopen schools for in-person education, but the new schedule will allow schools that were not able to start on the earliest date to join whenever feasible and still be eligible for the playoffs.
The AIA did also state in the press release announcing the season that the resumption of athletics is subject to change based upon changes to national, state or local guidelines, or government directives. In other words, the current schedule remains tentative.
Fountain Hills Unified School District Athletics Director, Willie Dudley, also stressed that point and stated, “our first priority is to get students back to the classroom.”
Following are the expected dates for the fall season:
*Football’s first practice is on Sept. 7 with the first competition being Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 and the championships being held on Dec. 11-12.
*Volleyball’s first practice is scheduled for Aug. 31, then its first day of competition will be Sept. 21 with championships running from Nov. 12-21.
*Swimming will hold its first practice on Aug. 24 and its first competition will be on Sept. 14. Championships for swim and dive will be Nov. 5-7.
*Cross Country has its first practice on Aug. 24 with its first competition on Sept. 9. Championships will be held on Nov. 12-13.