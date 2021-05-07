The tennis season has drawn to a close with Falcon seniors Penny Enterline and Andre Urda competing in the state tournament.
In the opening round of tournament play, Enterline took on an opponent from Valley Lutheran and managed to claim the victory in a tiebreaker set (4-6, 6-1, 6-2) to advance to the second round.
“Penny was able to keep her opponent off-balanced and was striking the ball really well as the match went on,” said head coach Jesse Love. “She was able to bounce back after a hard-fought first match and win two matches unanswered to move forward.”
Taking on an opponent from St. David in the second round, however, Enterline’s trip through the season-ending tournament drew to a close with a loss at 6-0, 6-1.
“I think the combination of a long day in the sun and playing multiple matches in one day is a hard ask for any player,” Love said. “The score doesn’t dictate the heart and passion Penny left out on the court. She’s a true warrior and fought to the end.”
Andre Urda drew a tough opponent in his opening round of state play, falling to an opponent from Scottsdale Prep by a final score of 6-0, 6-0.
“Scottsdale Prep has had our number all season,” Love said. “It’s unfortunate that we had to play them in the first round of the state tournament. Urda played his best, with great approach shots and controlling the net when necessary. Urda had a great senior season and should be proud of his accomplishments on and off the court.”