The Falcon tennis squad played a couple of home matches this past week, including a showdown against Lincoln Prep on April 14 and another against Cicero Prep on April 15.
This past Tuesday, April 20, saw the Falcons hit the road to take on Veritas Prep, and the team will welcome Basis Phoenix to the home courts for the final regular match of the season today, April 21, at 3:30 p.m.
According to head coach Jesse Love, the Falcons should know later this week if any players qualified for the state tournament.
Lincoln Prep
In their April 14 match against Lincoln Prep, the boys squad dropped the match by a final score of 6-3, with the girls falling behind by a final score of 52.
Andrei Urda won his sets 6-1, 6-3 while Ayden Nguyen earned a victory following a tiebreaker, 6-1, 8-10, 10-8.
“I have noticed big improvements from our #3, Caleb Lara, and our #4, Tyler Tolis, who have gotten better and more competitive as the season has progressed,” Love said. “I am excited to see them as sophomores, after a year of experience under their belt.”
Lara lost his match by a score of 6-1, 6-8, with Tolis falling behind by a score of 6-1, 6-3.
The boys’ doubles pairing of Andrei and Ayden earned a win at 8-4.
Over to the girls, Penny Enterline lost in a close match that went to a tie-breaker. She fell behind 6-3 in the first set before winning by the same margin in the second set. She fell behind in the tiebreaker round, 10-5.
Christine Quan found a win on the day at 6-3, 6-3.
“Both girls are playing really well lately and really finding their groove,” Love said. “Hope Conner lost in an absolute battle to the end in a tiebreaker, 7-5, 6-8, 11-13. The first doubles of Penny and Christine won in a straight set, 8-0.”
Cicero Prep
Up against a tough team from Cicero Prep, the Falcon boys fell behind by a final score of 9-0, with the local ladies ending with a final score of 6-3.
“Penny Enterline found herself in another tiebreaker situation and ended up winning her match, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8, while Christine Quan won her match 6-0, 6-0,” Love said. “Hope Conner lost her a competitive match, 6-4, 7-5.”
The doubles team won the day at 8-2.
“All three of our girls have made major strides since when we first started in March,” Love said. “We will soon know if any of our girls will qualify for state in singles or doubles.”
Over to the boys, Love said the Falcons played one of their toughest matches to date.
“It seemed like nothing went right and we didn’t get any bounces our way,” Love continued.
Urda lost in a tiebreaker, 2-6, 6-3,3-10, while Ayden Nguyen lost his match 6-1, 6-0. Caleb Lara also suffered a defeat at 6-0, 6-0, with Tyler Tolis falling behind by a final score of 6-0, 6-1. Both doubles teams also suffered a defeat.
“Overall, a tough match-up, but we need to bounce back strong in our matches against Veritas Prep and Basis Phoenix.”