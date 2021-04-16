The high school tennis season is up and running, with both the boys and girls squads on the lookout for that first big win of the year.
The boys lost their opening match of the season on April 1 against Scottsdale Prep, 9-0, with the girls falling behind by a final score of 7-2. Christine Quan won her singles match with a score of 6-3, 6-1, while she and her doubles partner, Penny Enterline, claimed a victory at 8-4.
On April 6, the Falcons welcomed the team from Valley Lutheran to the home courts. The boys fell behind by a final score of 7-2 while the girls dropped the match at 5-2.
On the boys’ side of the court, Andrei Urda (7-6, 6-4) and Ayden Nguyen (7-5, 6-1) won their singles matches while, over to the girls, Penny Enterline (6-3, 6-2) and Christine Quan (6-1, 6-1) found victory in singles play.
The final match of the week was another showdown on the home courts on April 8 against Rancho Solano Prep.
The boys lost this match by a final score of 7-2. In singles play, Andrei Urda won his first set at 6-3, fell behind by the same score in the second set, then bounced back to claim the win in a 10-5 tie-breaker. Over to doubles play, Nguyen and Urda toppled the opposition by a final score of 8-4.
The local ladies also fell behind by a final score of 7-2, with two Falcons claiming wins in singles play. Penny Enterline bested her opponent by a final score of 6-2, 6-3, with Christine Quan winning with a final outcome of 6-2, 6-1.
Play continues at Golden Eagle Park today, April 14, with the boys and girls squads scheduled to play Lincoln Prep at 3:30 p.m. Tomorrow, April 15, everyone will be at the home courts once again for a 3:30 outing against Cicero Prep.