Girls soccer.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School girls soccer team scored a goal at home for the first time since March 10, 2021. Last Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Falcons lost 7-1 to Phoenix Country Day in one of their most physical games of the last two seasons.

The Falcons played with 10 athletes while the Eagles utilized their full bench and played with 11 starters. The Falcons battle against the odds in every game, but they had to fight through added difficulties last week. Still, they had more energy left at the end of the game, and the Falcons controlled the ball and attempted three shots in the final 10 minutes.