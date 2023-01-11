The Fountain Hills High School girls soccer team scored a goal at home for the first time since March 10, 2021. Last Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Falcons lost 7-1 to Phoenix Country Day in one of their most physical games of the last two seasons.
The Falcons played with 10 athletes while the Eagles utilized their full bench and played with 11 starters. The Falcons battle against the odds in every game, but they had to fight through added difficulties last week. Still, they had more energy left at the end of the game, and the Falcons controlled the ball and attempted three shots in the final 10 minutes.
“It tells me I have 10 very, very tough young women,” head coach Malcolm Cutting said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of 10 young people in my whole life.”
Junior Erin Hooley led the charge and attempted two shots in the final minutes. Hooley came close both times, but it was sophomore Sara Dethlefs that finally scored for the Falcons. After the opposing goalie was called for an out-of-box penalty, junior Hailey Chandler took a penalty kick and Dethlefs kicked in the goal after the goalie’s deflection.
“I think we were getting frustrated, because we knew we could do it, and we were getting frustrated that it just wasn’t connecting,” Chandler said. “Then it started to, and then we scored one, and we were like ‘oh my gosh, let’s get another,’ and then we started to get more shots on goal.”
Chandler was knocked down by an opposing player in the second half and returned to play after the athletic trainer examined her. Refs and coaches kept their eyes on Chandler as she limped off the field, and while that happened, a Phoenix Country Day player pushed junior goalkeeper Jeneya Boone down and stole the ball for an easy goal.
Frustration was building on the Falcon sideline, especially when another Falcon left the field to see the athletic trainer. Junior Stella Grieco returned to the field to help freshman Paula Graber sure up their defenses.
Graber doesn’t play like an average freshman on defense. Unlike some of her teammates, Graber has experience playing soccer at a high level. She’s used to playing an offensive position, but she’s one of the most physical Falcons, and she was needed against the tough Eagles offense.
“I feel like at practice, we’re getting better. At every practice, we’re improving,” Graber said. “This team we had today, they were really aggressive, so I just became more aggressive. That’s why I’m on defense a lot because I’m not afraid to run up to them and get hit.”
The Falcons’ defense has promise with Boone, Grieco and Graber all in unison. Graber says she communicates well with Grieco since they are positioned close together, but admitted there is room for improvement communicating, especially with the wing defenders.
Sophomore Racine Homyak played wing defender last season and freshman Jaden Dunkeson is new to the sport. While they have each improved a great amount since first starting, the Falcons defense is susceptible to big scoring runs.
The Falcons allowed one goal in the first 30 minutes, but then allowed three goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Boone had twice as many saves as allowed goals, but the Eagles’ offense was relentless.
The Phoenix Country Day School girls team is 5-0 and they’ve outscored their opponents 38-3 in the first five games. The Falcons played the Eagles much tighter than the score shows, and they were also without another tough player, senior Jordan Pena.
“My girls are improving every game,” Cutting said. “We’d be in that fight if I had more than 10 girls, and I lost another one this week in that game to a concussion.”
The Falcons will be without sophomore Zoe Kohoutek while she is in concussion protocol, and they hope to get Pena back from sickness this week. The Falcons have three games, starting on Monday, Jan. 9, after press time.
The Falcons hosted BASIS Phoenix on Monday, and they will travel to Scottsdale Preparatory Academy today, Wednesday, Jan. 11, to play at 6 p.m. This Friday, Friday, Jan. 13, the Falcons hit the road again and play at San Tan Foothills at 6 p.m.