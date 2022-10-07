The Fountain Hills High School swim team competed against Saguaro and Seton high schools last Thursday, Sept. 29. The Falcons have little over four weeks until the state championships, and three more invitational chances to qualify.
So far, the Falcons have provisional and automatic state times for the boys 200 free relay, 200 medley relay and individuals senior Gunnar Wise, junior Keian Evans, and freshman Natalie Owers. The Falcons sharpened themselves and improved their times in the dual meet.
Wise swam the 200 individual medley (2:07.53) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.78). Evans sawm the 200 free (1:56.84) and 100 backstroke (1:02.65). Owers swam the 50 free (27.38) and 100 breaststroke (1:23.03).
Senior Dylan Horsfall sawm the 100 butterfly (1:10.90), and junior Elizabeth Franzone swam the 50 free (34.28), 200 individual medley (3:13.08). Fellow junior Brendan Davies swam the 100 back (1:13.77).
Sophomore Jacob Sommerschield swam the 50 free (29.85), and fellow sophomore Landon Beatty swam the 100 breast (2:02.68) and 50 free (36:00.0).
Freshmen Jacob Jones swam the 50 free (32.47), Ryan Miller swam the 50 free (37.96) and 100 free (1:33.75), and Colby Wright swam the 50 free (26.69).
Next the Falcons will face Independence and Wickenburg in another tri meet, tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 6. Following that meet, the Falcons will travel to the Florence Aquatic Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, to challenge SanTan Foothills. The following Saturday, Oct. 15, will be a state qualifier invitational at the Mona Plummer Aquatic Center at ASU.