The Fountain Hills High School swim team competed against Saguaro and Seton high schools last Thursday, Sept. 29. The Falcons have little over four weeks until the state championships, and three more invitational chances to qualify.

So far, the Falcons have provisional and automatic state times for the boys 200 free relay, 200 medley relay and individuals senior Gunnar Wise, junior Keian Evans, and freshman Natalie Owers. The Falcons sharpened themselves and improved their times in the dual meet.