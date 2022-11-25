Swim.jpg

The Fountain Hills High School swim team had 14 swimmers this year and the Falcons set eight new school records. The boys team placed 10th at the state championships, and junior Keian Evans became the first Falcon to medal at the state meet.

The Falcons will lose four seniors this year, but there is plenty of young talent staying behind. Evans is returning and recruiting family members, and juniors Brendan Davies and Elizabeth Franzone have been with the program the last three years.