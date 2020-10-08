The Fountain Hills High School swim team competed in its first in-person swim meet of the season this past week.
The aquatic Falcons competed against Basis Phoenix with a smaller squad then usual and, in the end, Basis won the meet.
Two Falcon swimmers had first place finishes in the meet against Basis. Freshman Bree March finished first in the 200 IM and the 100-yard breaststroke.
Four FHHS Swimmers finished second in their events. JP Cahill came in second in the 50-yard freestyle and Ender Trevena finished second in the 100-yard freestyle. Alexis Sommerschield also came in second for the 100-yard freestyle for the girls’ team.
Finally, Gunner Wise set two new school records for the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke.
The Falcons are competing in a virtual meet today, Oct. 7.