The Fountain Hills varsity swim team competed well last weekend. Four students set a new school record, and according to head coach Patti Schultz, every swimmer set a new personal record.
Ender Trevena was the lone senior on the record-breaking 400m freestyle relay team. Along with juniors Space Kingphakorn, JP Cahill and Gunnar Wise, they set a new school best with a time of 4:19.69.
Wise had a very strong individual performance as well. He won his 500m event and set a new PR when he won his 50m freestyle event. Wise also swam under the state provisional time in the 500m free event.
Izee Butcher won her 50m free heat as well. Alexis Sommerschield impressed in her 200m individual medley and Grace Clark had another solid performance in the 200m free and 100m butterfly events.
Schultz said her team is progressing very well with seven weeks remaining in the season. The Falcons kept up their intensity with a meet against Canyon View High School on Sept. 21 and have the TYR Classic Invitational this Saturday, Sept. 25, at the University of Arizona Hillenbrand Pool. Each swimmer has a chance to qualify for the state meet on Nov. 5, at the invite meet.