The aquatic Falcons competed in the Small Schools Championships this past week with swimmers setting new personal bests and placing high in the competition.
On Oct. 19 the Fountain Hills High School swim team traveled to Phoenix Country Day School to compete with over 500 other swimmers.
The Falcons will compete in their final invitational this Friday, Oct. 25, at Moon Valley High School starting at 4 p.m.
As the swim season nears its end, head coach Patti Schultz said she is happy with how her team is performing.
“We are seeing growth in all our swimmers and this event was a great time, as we head into our last two regular season meets,” Schultz said.
Fountain Hills had three swimmers at the Small School Championship who finished in the top 20 in their events.
Connor Reiff finished in the top four for both the 100 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
On the girls side of the team, swimmers Grace Clark and Rachel Walters placed high in a handful of their events.
Clark was in the top 10 for the 100 backstroke and the top 15 for the 100 freestyle,
Meanwhile, Walters also placed in the top 15 for the 100 freestyle as well as in the top 20 for the 50 freestyle.
On top of these great finishes from the aquatic Falcons, six more (Madison Payne, Aly Wilson, Reagan Boettcher, Gunnar Wise, Scott Sorensen and Kai Becker) broke personal records in their events.