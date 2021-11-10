The Fountain Hills High School swim team finished its season at the state championship meet last weekend. Two students, senior Grace Clark and junior Gunnar Wise, qualified for the finals on Friday and swam Saturday.
Wise set a new school record in the 100 breaststroke on Saturday. He dropped three seconds off his best time on Friday (1:05.89) in the event, then finished even better on Saturday with a time of 1:05.42. He placed 13th in Division III.
Wise also swam the 50 free in the finals. He dropped one second off his best time on Friday and finished in 8th place on Saturday with a time of 22.99.
Clark set a new personal best in her 200 IM by four seconds on Friday and moved from 22nd to 13th in the standings. On Saturday, Clark finished .03 seconds from her new best, and placed 13th in the finals with a time of 2:29.92.
Clark also set a new best in the 100 backstroke (1:08.33) on Friday and moved up two spots into the 20th seed. Unfortunately, it was not enough for Clark to make it into the finals.
Head coach Patti Schultz said the Falcons represented Fountain Hills very well. Teammates, other students and parents all came out in support of the two state swimmers, and Schultz said she was very proud of their performances. Shultz is excited to honor all the new school records set this season.