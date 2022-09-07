VB 2.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School volleyball went 5-2 last week to start the 2022 season. The Falcons beat ALA-Ironwood 3-2 on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and then they went 4-2 in the Longhorn Invitational tournament this past weekend.

The Falcons weren’t as sharp as head coach Olivia Long expected in the season opener at ALA – Ironwood, but she saw immediate improvement in the tournament. The Falcons went 4-0 on the first day and ended up finishing as a top-10 seed in the tournament on Saturday, Sept. 3.