Cross country

Senior Caleb Lara has set and broken new personal records twice already in the first two meets of the season. (Photo courtesy of Kim Guerrette)

 Kim Guerrette

The Fountain Hills High School Cross Country team continues to improve as all 10 runners had season best times in the Chandler Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Six Falcons set new personal best 5000m times, and two Falcons medaled in the second meet of the year.