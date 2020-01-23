The Fountain Hills High School girls soccer team returned to form this past week, netting two wins to bring their season record to 6-2.
The Lady Falcons’ first match of the week was on Jan. 14 against Rancho Solano Prep. FHHS scored a decisive victory, 10-2.
The next game for Fountain Hills was on Jan. 16 against Glendale Academy Prep. The Falcons also won this closer match, 3-1.
The Lady Falcons have three games lined up for the week. The first was yesterday, Jan. 21, against Red Rock.
The Lady Falcons’ next game is today, Jan. 22, away at Scottsdale Christian Academy starting at 4 p.m.
The final game of the week is on Friday, Jan. 24, at home against Pusch Ridge Christian Academy starting at 6 p.m.
Rancho Solano
Going into the Rancho Solano match, the Falcons opponent was undermanned but coming off a big win from the previous night.
“Rancho Solano’s momentum coming into the game was short-lived,” head coach Ken Waterbury said. “The Fountain Hills girls were able to put in three goals in roughly the first 10 minutes, with two goals from Ashby Owen and a goal and an assist from Parker Sweet.”
FHHS didn’t stop at those three goals, however, and a good majority of the team went on to contribute to the 10 total goals scored by the Falcons.
“Parker Sweet led the team with three goals and an assist, along with Ashby Owen's two goals. Morgan Soloman added two goals and an assist,” Waterbury said. “Also, Kambria VanOrden, Lindsey Mcmahon and Jelina Lynch each added a goal as well. Kai Ward and Jelina Lynch split time in goal, each recording three saves and each allowing one goal.”
Glendale Prep
Thursday’s contest against Glendale Prep wasn’t as action-packed as the game against Rancho Solano but the Lady Falcons had to fight just as hard for the victory.
“The girls had to battle for long stretches of the game and were able to go ahead 1-0 about 20 minutes into the first half,” Waterbury said. “The lead was short-lived, however, as three minutes later the Lady Falcons were penalized for fouling an opponent in their own box, which allowed the Glendale Prep Griffons to tie the game going into the half.”
In the second half the Fountain Hills squad was able to push through some injuries to quickly score two goals back to back, but the game wasn’t over yet.
“The last 10 minutes involved some gritty defending, which ultimately led the way to a 3-1 win, pushing the girls to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in Section play,” Waterbury said.