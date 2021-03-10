The Fountain Hills High School girls soccer team ended the regular season on a high note, stretching their win streak to six straight games with a 3-0 victory over Glendale Prep over March 3. This moved the team to a 10-3 overall standing and 6-2 region record, good enough for the number four position heading into state competition.
Speaking of which, the local ladies are set to open their post season run this evening, March 10, with a 6 p.m. home game against the team from American Leadership Academy – Gilbert North.
Looking back on the final match of the regular season, coach Ken Waterbury said Glendale Prep Academy was a well-organized team.
“We were good enough, though, as we limited their chances and fought hard to create our own,” Waterbury said. “Hailey Chandler opened the scoring on a nice assist from Morgan Soloman midway through the first half, and Ashby Owen gave us a two-goal advantage on a great through ball to beat the keeper one-on-one right before halftime.”
While the Falcons carried a lead into the second half, Waterbury said the team still had to play smart to stay out in front of the competition due to roster size.
“Playing with only 11 again meant our legs started to go about midway through the second half,” Waterbury explained. “But Ashby Owen was able to score on a free kick earned by Peyton McAloon to close the game out at 3-0.
“Lindsey McMahon was phenomenal throughout the whole game and Glendale Prep was only able to create one clear chance toward the end of the match, to which Jeneya Boone was able to punch over the crossbar to maintain her clean sheet.”
Now with his eyes set on state, Waturbury noted that a win against ALA would result in the Falcons hosting a quarterfinal match-up this Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m. The opponent would be the winner of a showdown this week between Gilbert Christian and Eastmark.
Region honors
The Lady Falcons received some good news recently in the form of all-region honors for several team members.
Lindsey McMahon won defensive player of the region while Ashby Owen won offensive player of the region. Parker Sweet was named to the region’s first team, with Morgan Soloman, Kambria VanOrden and Hailey Chandler finding spots on the second team. Honorable mention nods went to Jeneya Boone, Jordan Pena, Hope Connor, Olivia Sopeland and Stella Grieco.