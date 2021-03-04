The Falcon boys soccer team had a split week, besting Phoenix Christian by a sound margin on the road before losing an extremely close battle against the squad from Basis Phoenix at home.
This puts the Falcons at 3-9 for the season overall, with a 3-5 run in region play. The regular season was scheduled to wrap this past Tuesday, March 2, with an away match against the team from Glendale Prep.
The Falcons began last week on a strong note, besting Phoenix Christian by a final score of 8-1. The Falcons scored three goals in the first half and another five in the second, with Phoenix Christian only managing to break through the Falcons’ defense once in the second half.
Finn Hudoba and Zach Munzinger each scored two goals, with single goals going to Savion Boone, Jayden Harned, Drendan Davies and Hunter McAloon. Keeper Dylan Shipman swatted away five saves on the night.
That momentum didn’t quite propel the Falcons to a second win in a row, as the team fell behind Basis Phoenix two nights later on Feb. 25.
“[We] fell in a hotly contested battle against number 10-ranked Basis Phoenix,” explained head coach Matt Pugliano. “Senior Dylan Shipman made some great saves in goal to keep his team in the game. Senior Nate Ball played excellent defense and seniors Hunter McAloon and Finn Hudoba combined to get the goal (McAloon’s) for the Falcons.”