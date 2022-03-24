The Fountain Hills High School softball team competed in a two-day tournament in Payson last weekend and went 3-4 en route to the Gracie Haught Classic semifinals. Junior Mia Duda hit two home runs over the weekend, and senior Nicolette Barker pitched six of the seven games.
Stats were only available for one game by press time, but head coach Lawrence Hughes said Barker’s pitching was “phenomenal.” Hughes also clarified that Duda’s home runs came against Miami on Friday, and Camp Verde on Saturday.
The Falcons beat 2A Miami 7-2 as the Falcons racked up 11 hits on the Vandals. Senior Michaela Quintana hit a double and started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI. Duda’s first home run brought her and Quintana home to have an early 3-0 lead.
Freshman Samantha Hughes and seniors Quintana, Gianna Barker and Kalista Johnson all had one RBI against Miami. Duda and Johnson each had two hits, and Duda had two RBIs.
The Falcons lost 19-8 to 2A Santa Cruz, and they lost 11-0 to 6A Sunnyslope. Scores were not available for the games against Show Low, Benson, Thatcher, and Camp Verde.
The game with San Tan Foothills March 22 was cancelled, and instead the Falcons hosted Eastmark. This Friday, March 25, the Falcons travel to Chino Valley for their first region game at 3:45 p.m. Next Tuesday, March 29, the Falcons host region opponent Bourgade Catholic at the Fountain Hills Middle School softball field at 3:45 p.m.