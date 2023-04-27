Softball (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School softball team rolled with the punches all season and made the best out of difficult situations. The Falcons beat Scottsdale Christian Academy and won their first non-tournament game on senior night last Monday, April 17.

The Falcons “run ruled” the Eagles and beat them 15-5. The Falcons had a six-run inning that blew the game wide open, and they celebrated seniors Mia Duda, LJ Holland and Alexis Ibarra.