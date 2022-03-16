The Fountain Hills High School softball team traveled to Payson for a doubleheader last Tuesday, March 8, and the Falcons split wins with the Longhorns. The Falcons won the first game 14-4, and they lost the second game 9-5.
Fountain Hills wasted no time, getting Payson out with a double play in the first inning. On offense, the Falcons scored in each of the first three innings, with junior Mia Duda and senior Gianna Barker bringing runners in during the first inning.
The Falcons took care of the Longhorns in three at bats in the second, and senior Kalista Johnson started the bottom of the inning with a double. Freshman Shania Rivera brought her in later that inning and the Falcons led 3-0.
The Falcons scored three runs in the third off sacrifice plays. Senior Michaela Quintana got to third base after Duda hit a double, and then freshman Samantha Hughes brought them both home with a sacrifice bunt. On the next play, Barker scored off a sacrifice pop fly from Johnson.
The Longhorns hit three doubles in a row during the top of the fourth inning and earned three runs. The Longhorns gained some momentum and ended the bottom of the fourth inning in three at bats, but the Falcons did the same to them in the fifth before scoring eight runs in the last two innings.
Quintana got on base with a single in the fifth inning, and then Duda brought her home with a triple. Hughes brought in Duda, Johnson brought home Barker with a sacrifice fly, and sophomore Stella Grieco brought Hughes home with a single ground ball.
The Falcons ended the game by run rule in the sixth inning. Sophomore Hailey Chandler started the inning with a single, and freshman Jordan Marcello brought her in with a double on the next play. Quintana hit a single and Marcello reached third, and Duda brought Marcello home with a single. Hughes ended the scoring with a double that brought both Quintana and Duda home.
Senior Nicolette Barker pitched all six innings and threw two strikeouts. The Falcons struck out three times in this first outing, but struck out five times in the 9-5 loss that followed.
Hughes led the Falcons with five RBI in the first game, and Duda was second with three RBI. Johnson had two RBI and four other Falcons had one RBI.
Fountain Hills stats were not available at press time for the second Payson game, but the temperature dropped and the Falcons struggled in the colder weather, according to head coach Lawrence Hughes.
The Falcons lost 11-5 to Arizona College Prep last Friday, March 11, but stats were not available. According to Hughes, the Falcons had too many errors and they allowed the Knights to score six runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Falcons will take some time off for spring break and Hughes has them signed up for a tournament this Friday, March 18. The Falcons are guaranteed to play five games, and if they do well, they’ll move further into the tournament.
The Falcons hope to improve their defense and consistency ahead of two games the week after spring break. The Falcons host Eastmark next Tuesday, March 23, at 3:45 p.m. at Fountain Hills Middle School. On Friday, March 25, the 3-5 Falcons start their region schedule with a road trip to Chino Valley to take on the 4-3 Cougars.