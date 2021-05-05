Last week saw the Lady Falcons play just about every type of softball game imaginable, dropping an extremely close showdown against Camp Verde on April 27 before taking some licks from Payson on April 28, only to turn around and earn a big victory against Camp Verde on April 30.
The local ladies played Gilbert Christian at home on Monday, May 3, and will host AZ College Prep this afternoon, May 5, at 3:45 p.m. to bring the regular season to a close.
Camp Verde
The week began with a high-scoring game against Camp Verde that the Falcons lost by a single run, 12-11.
“This was a heartbreaker, as Sophia Buckly pitched a great game and we couldn’t get the win for her,” said head coach Randy Bragg. “We had opportunities, but just couldn’t get it done.”
Bragg said the Lady Falcons continued to hit the ball well, highlighting freshman Stella Grieco for coming up with some big hits. Grieco went 2-4 with 3 RBI while teammate Kimmy Hoyt went 2-4 with two doubles and three runs scored. Mia Duda also went 2-4 with two doubles and 2 RBI.
Payson
Payson has always had a strong softball program and, besting Fountain Hills 15-1 on April 28, that remains a fact in 2021.
“When you face any team, but especially a really good team like Payson, you can’t give them any chances,” Bragg said. “Well, we committed seven errors in this game, which opened the door for big innings that should not have happened.”
Bragg said Nicolette Barker pitched well enough to keep the Lady Falcons in the game, but defense “did not play to the level that we expect and know that they are capable of.”
Stella Grieco was the sole offensive highlight, going 1-2 with an RBI.
Camp Verde
The Lady Falcons ended the week on a high note, however, bouncing back to best Camp Verde by a difference of 19-7 on April 30.
“The girls responded well after two tough losses and hit the ball very well and made some big defensive plays when they had to,” Bragg added. “Sophia Buckley pitched another great game. She struck out five and only allowed one earned run.
“Our Achilles heel struck again with untimely errors but, thankfully, our defense and Sophia’s pitching held Camp Verde off.”
Sydney Loyet and Kimmy Hoyt both went 2-3 with 2 RBI, wich Michaela Quintana going 3-3 with 2 RBI. Mid Duda went 2-3 with 4 RBI, Gianna Barker went 2-4 with 2 RBI, Hailey Chandler had three stolen bases and Stella Grieco went 1-2 with an RBI and three stolen bases.