The Fountain Hills High School softball team has added athletes to the roster in order to have an acceptable number to continue on with the rest of the season. The Falcons will be coached by Chris Peterson for the remainder of the season.
Athletic director Evelyn Wynn and girls basketball coach Amanda Baca have recruited other athletes at Fountain Hills High School to join the softball team. Wynn has been meeting with players at lunchtime, and they have decided to take one more week of practice before returning to their game schedule.