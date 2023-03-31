Before the softball season even began, Fountain Hills High School players were concerned that they wouldn’t have enough girls to fill a team. Their fears have become an impending reality as the Falcons already forfeited three games they would have played this week.

The forfeits come in the wake of Fountain Hills administration reporting a bylaw infraction to the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA). School administrators reported a violation in bylaw 15.3.1, which says “only students enrolled at a member school in grades 9 through 12, inclusive, shall be eligible for interscholastic competition.” This was due to fielding a pitcher who is not a member of the local team.