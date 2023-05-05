The girls had several chances to give up. They could’ve stopped trying and turned their focus somewhere else, but they didn’t. When the going got tough this year, the Fountain Hills High School softball team weathered the storm, and they gave all they had until the last out of the season.

The Falcons (1-15) finished the season on Monday, April 24, with a 11-0 loss to No. 8 Bourgade Catholic (13-4). It was the only time the Falcons were held scoreless in a game this year, and interim head coach Chris Peterson was able to make the girls hold their heads high in the team huddle afterward.