The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) placed the Fountain Hills High School softball program on warning for one year, effective from May 15, 2023, to May 15, 2024.

Fountain Hills athletics could face stricter punishments if there is another bylaw violation committed by any sports program during the warning period. To help prevent this, FHUSD administration has implemented a corrective action plan and the Governing Board approved a new coaching agreement at the June 7 business meeting.