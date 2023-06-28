The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) placed the Fountain Hills High School softball program on warning for one year, effective from May 15, 2023, to May 15, 2024.
Fountain Hills athletics could face stricter punishments if there is another bylaw violation committed by any sports program during the warning period. To help prevent this, FHUSD administration has implemented a corrective action plan and the Governing Board approved a new coaching agreement at the June 7 business meeting.
“Part of our corrective action plan was that [Athletic Director] Evelyn [Wynn] trained all the current coaches and will train all incoming coaches on those violations that were reported,” Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski said. “She also made all the coaches go through their bylaws, and basically review and understand that when you’re in this job, you are responsible for all those bylaws.”
The AIA’s decision stems from a violation committed by softball coach Lawrence Hughes during the 2023 season. Hughes used a player that belonged to another high school to play for Fountain Hills in a weekend tournament in March, and Hughes played her under a name belonging to an injured Falcon player.
Hughes violated student eligibility rules and enrollment rules, and because he was the players’ club coach, he also violated AIA recruiting rules.
Fountain Hills administration suspended Hughes from his position following the violation. The AIA executive Board heard the case on April 17, and “tabled the violation waiting for further information from the Fountain Hills School Board,” according to the AIA minutes.
Hughes submitted a grievance, and the Fountain Hills School Board heard him in executive session on April 26. Based on his position and policy, Hughes was not entitled to a grievance, but the Board extended that to him before taking further action.
Hughes was terminated for the remainder of the 2023 season by the Board at the business meeting on May 9. Six days later, the AIA put Fountain Hills on warning.
“I can’t speak for the AIA, but I think what that shows is how serious of an infraction that was,” Jagodzinski said. “They took that much time and wanted to see the outcome before they made a final decision.”
The warning is a second-level sanction and during the warning, Fountain Hills will not be eligible for the Overall Excellence Award. Further violations could elevate the sanction to probation, which would make the program ineligible for post-season play and prevent any individuals from receiving any award for achievement in that sport.