The Fountain Hills High School softball team lost both their games to Crismon and Show Low last week. They will play in their second tournament of the regular season up in Payson this Friday and Saturday, March 17-18. The young team has shown signs of progress so far and the four games this weekend will help more lessons sink in.

The Falcons have more new players than returners, and they utilized their first tournament as a way to grow and get on the same page as one another. They hope to take more steps forward over spring break and return ready for the second half of the season.