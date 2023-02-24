Softball (1).JPG

Mia Duda is the only student at Fountain Hills High School in the last two years who verbally committed to playing college athletics prior to her senior season in that sport starting. Duda announced her decision to play softball for Golden West College in Huntington Beach, Calif., last October, and the high school season begins next Monday, Feb. 27.

Duda has to make it through her last season as a Falcon before she can play for the Rustlers. She’ll look to lead the team in batting average and big hits again. She had the most hits with 43, including four home runs, and her average was 0.581 last season.