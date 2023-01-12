Girls Basketball.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team started the new year with a 55-29 win over region opponent Chino Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Sophomore CC Smith scored a season high 28 points on 60% shooting and she grabbed 10 rebounds to solidify her first career double-double performance.

Smith also had nine steals and was one away from her first-ever triple double, too. Sophomore Kaylee Lewis scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds, coming close to a double-double herself.