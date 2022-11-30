Girls Basketball.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team lost 44-37 at Valley Christian last Tuesday, Nov. 22, and moved to 1-1 on the season. Sophomore CC Smith led the team in scoring with 24 points, and sophomore Kaylee Lewis nearly had a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.

The Falcons beat Valley Christian 39-36 at home in the season opener last year, but they fell short this time. The Falcons built up a 25-8 lead at halftime last year before escaping with a close win, and this year, the Falcons were more balanced in their offensive output.