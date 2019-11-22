The Fountain Hills High School cross country team had a young roster this season, but head coach Nick Goodman said he can see the building blocks starting to fall into place.
With a younger team, Goodman set his goals for the season on improving the runners’ knowledge of the sport.
“With our team being young and inexperienced with competitive racing, our focus this year was on running technique and racing strategy,” Goodman explained. “We accomplished what we needed with minimal setbacks in preparation for the next three years of racing.”
Goodman said he was impressed with the dedication that the group of young runners showed during the season.
“My favorite memory of the season was our many 5:30 a.m. practices,” Goodman said. “I am shockingly impressed with the commitment level of the athletes, especially the freshman, to consistently run at 5:30 a.m. every single morning. Their dedication paid off this year and will pay off for many years to come.”
Along with being on the young side, the roster for cross country was also small with 11 runners across the boys and girls teams.
More runners will be coming up from the middle school’s cross country program, but the small group of runners has been able to make some impressive personal records.
On the boys’ team the top runner was Tyler Cosman with a personal best of 18:55. Next was Tyler Irvine-Violette with a personal record (PR) of 19:20.
Following those was Zion Atwood, whose top performance was 20:44 this season. After Atwood was David Hampton with a time of 21:04.
Brendan Schaefer had a PR this season of 21:51 and Tim Lamar was a few seconds behind him with a 22:14 PR.
Rounding out the boys team was Steven Reed at 22:59 and Logan Belliard with a time of 30:54.
On the girls team, Stephanie Lies was the top runners with a personal best of 23:15. Next was Mia Duda with a time of 28:10 and Sophia Boyce with a time of 31:29.