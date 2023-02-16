Wrestling (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School wrestling team started the postseason this past Saturday, Feb. 11, and finished fourth out of 13 teams at sectionals. Six Falcons placed in the top four of their weight classes and will compete in the state tournament this week.

Those six Falcons will keep competing as long as they keep winning. The state tournament runs from Thursday, Feb. 16, to Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.