The Fountain Hills High School wrestling team started the postseason this past Saturday, Feb. 11, and finished fourth out of 13 teams at sectionals. Six Falcons placed in the top four of their weight classes and will compete in the state tournament this week.
Those six Falcons will keep competing as long as they keep winning. The state tournament runs from Thursday, Feb. 16, to Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Seniors Ty Jablonsky and Wyatt Mowers are making repeat state appearances. Mowers placed third in heavy weight at sectionals two years in a row, and Jablonsky placed third at 126 after placing third in 120 last year. Jablonsky has a 17-7 record entering state, and Mowers is 29-15.
Fellow senior JP Cahill placed second at sectionals in 120 this year. He did not place in the top four of sectionals last year, so he will try to make the most of his lone trip to the state tournament this year. Cahill has a team best 41-6 record entering state.
Juniors Ty Flynn and Ty Langer are each making their third straight state appearance. Flynn placed second at 132 and has a 38-6 record. He placed fourth at sectionals last year and turned that into a fourth place finish at state.
Langer moved up from 165 last year to 175 this year and placed third in sectionals both times. Langer had a 28-15 record after sectionals last season, and he’s been much improved this year. Langer enters state with a 39-7 record.
Sophomore Yahshua Harris placed fourth at sectionals in 144, and he’ll be making his first appearance at the state tournament. Harris placed second at the Millennium Tournament in late January when he filled in for an injured Ty Flynn.
Head coach Luke Salzman said he was impressed with Harris winning his semifinal match in the Millennium Tournament with a pin. Salzman hopes his wrestlers can continue to win through the state tournament bracket and bring home some medals for the trophy case.