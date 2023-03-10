Winter Accolades.JPG

All winter sports at Fountain Hills High School have concluded, and 15 Falcons received all-region honors for all their hard work and achievements this year. The boys basketball team led with seven award-winners, and three of the basketball players received all-conference recognition as well.

In soccer, three girls and one boy received honors. No girl received recognition last year, but the team’s leading scorer this year, junior forward Erin Hooley, was named to the 3A Central all-region second team. Senior defender Jordan Pena received an all-region honorable mention for the second time in her career.