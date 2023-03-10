All winter sports at Fountain Hills High School have concluded, and 15 Falcons received all-region honors for all their hard work and achievements this year. The boys basketball team led with seven award-winners, and three of the basketball players received all-conference recognition as well.
In soccer, three girls and one boy received honors. No girl received recognition last year, but the team’s leading scorer this year, junior forward Erin Hooley, was named to the 3A Central all-region second team. Senior defender Jordan Pena received an all-region honorable mention for the second time in her career.
Both Falcon goalies gave their teams a fighting chance, especially when they were playing shorthanded. For their efforts, junior Jeneya Boone received an honorable mention for the second time in her career, and senior Zacharie Gratton-Mendello was named to the all-region second team in his first year on the soccer team.
The girls basketball team had two players recognized last year, and four this year. Sophomore Seilah Smith and senior Alexis Ibarra were each named to the 3A North Central all-region first team. Smith received all-region second team honors last year as a freshman.
Senior Titleist Patrick earned her first region recognition this year and was named to the all-region second team. Junior Alicia Ibarra received an honorable mention.
Senior Aiden Logan earned all-region first team honors for the second year in a row for boys basketball, and he was joined by senior Luke Bloedel and junior Keaton Ort on the all-region first team. Bloedel did not receive any region award last year, and Ort improved from his all-region honorable mention last year.
Ort improved so much he was named the Region Player of the Year, and head coach and Fountain Hills alumnus Jeffrey Bonner received the Region Coach of the Year award. Ort was named to the 3A all-conference first team, Bloedel was named to the all-conference second team, and Logan was an all-conference honorable mention.
Seniors Deisel Giger, Tyler Cosman and Napherious Doka-Johnson received region awards for the first time in their careers. Giger was a second team selection, and Cosman and Doka-Johnson were all-region honorable mentions.
While there are no wrestling superlatives, junior Tyler Flynn and senior JP Cahill both earned fourth place at this year’s state tournament and added more medals to the Fountain Hills trophy case this year.
In total, 17 Falcons across five teams went above and beyond this winter. They were outstanding next to their peers, and they were recognized by opposing coaches for their skills and how they carried themselves on the court, field or wrestling mat.