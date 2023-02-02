Girls soccer (2).JPG

Jordan Pena had an interesting end to her four years on the Fountain Hills High School girls soccer team. Pena was the only senior celebrated on senior night last Wednesday, Jan. 25, and the Falcons beat Highland Prep (3-9) 4-2 that day.

Pena didn’t play in any of the three games last week because of concussion protocol, and she wasn’t the only injury of the week. Pena hoped to be able to play the final game of the year against Madison Highland (2-8), yesterday, Tuesday, Jan. 31, but it seemed unlikely by press time.