Volleyball

Junior Kit Garman hovers in the air as she hits the ball over the net. Garman leads all Falcons with 18 kills through the first two games of 2023. (Independent Newsmedia/George Zeliff)

The Fountain Hills High School volleyall team is off to a 2-0 start after beating ALA-Ironwood and Payson on back-to-back nights Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 30. The Falcons played ALA-Ironwood in the season opener last year and won 3-2 in overtime. The Falcons beat both teams 3-0 to start the 2023 season, and they put their offseason work on full display.

The Faclons are filled with talent and experience this year. Senior Bella Garman is a varsity captain for the thrid year in a row, senior Sophie Wickland is a captain for the second straight year, and senior Sydney Boeshans is a captain for the first time this year. All three have been startes since their sophomore seasons.