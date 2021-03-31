The Fountain Hills High School beach volleyball team is now 3-0 on the season, this past week besting the team from Flagstaff 4-1 on March 22 before toppling Scottsdale Prep 5-0.
The local ladies played Rancho Solano Prep on the road March 29 and will host Seton Catholic Prep today, Wednesday, March 31 at 4 p.m. Play resumes next Monday, April 5, with a 4 p.m. home match against the team from Horizon Honors.
Flagstaff
With spring weather uncertain if it’s ready to settle in yet, the Falcons hit the road March 22 to take on the Flagstaff Eagles in 45-degree weather.
Despite the cold climate, the Falcons managed to soar above the Eagles by a final score of 4-1.
“Flagstaff has a talented indoor program, so we knew we were in for a challenge,” McGloin said. “But [we] handled the long trip, different weather and elevation to get the big win.”
The Falcons actually started the day off down, with the 5’s team falling to their competition. McGloin said Jordan Pace and Emerald Sopeland made for a quick comeback in the 4’s match-up, with the remaining Falcons squads going on to earn wins of their own and claim the 4-1 final outcome.
Scottsdale Prep
Play continued on March 24, this time with the Falcons welcoming the Spartans from Scottsdale Prep. This was the Falcons’ first home match of the season and, charged up by an excited crowd, the local ladies went on to sweep the competition.
“Due to the shutdown last season, this was the first home game we’ve had since hosting the state quarterfinals in 2019, when the current seniors were sophomores,” McGloin noted. “It was an amazing feeling to be back home, where I think we have one of the best atmospheres in the state.”
McGloin said each of the Falcons’ pairs played hard and “really threw the punches, controlling every set played.”
Jelina Lynch and Grace Abrams earned a win in the 1’s position by a score of 21-7, 21-9. In the 2’s spot was Brooke Williams and Mia Kohoutek, winning by identical margins of 21-7, 21-9.
Meghan Bearer and Ainsley Boersma won in the 3’s spot by a score of 21-15, 21-9, with Jordan Pace and Emerald Sopeland claiming victory in the 4’s spot by a score of 21-12, 21-19. Bella Garman and Layne Lease capped off the performance with a win in the 5’s spot, topping their opponents by a final score of 21-12, 21-19.