Rosemary Hanford won second place in the women’s senior 75+ age group singles competition at the 2022 Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5. Hanford attributes her success to the Fountain Hills Pickleball Club’s friendly and competitive culture.

Hanford has been a member of the Fountain Hills Pickleball Club for the past 16 years. The Club plays regularly and hosts clinics, round robins and other tournaments that helped Hanford become one of the 2,291 players that traveled to Indian Wells, Calif., for Championship week.