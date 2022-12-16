Girls soccer.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School girls soccer team showed signs of improvement this past week. They now have 12 rostered players, enough for a full team and one spare, but they were forced to play undermanned due to injury.

The Falcons moved to 0-3 after a 9-0 loss at Gilbert Classical on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and a 3-0 loss to Coolidge at home on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Falcons will practice over winter break, but they don’t have another game until Tuesday, Jan. 3.