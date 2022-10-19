Football (2).JPG

Senior quarterback Spencer Nelson led Fountain Hills High School (5-3) to a 44-14 win over Bourgade Catholic last Friday, Oct. 14. Nelson tossed two touchdown passes and scored another three with his legs.

The Falcons defense also had their fill with three sacks and four interceptions. Senior Ryan Dyhrkopp got his hands on another interception on a fourth down defensive play, but his feet came down out of bounds and the Falcons took over on downs instead.