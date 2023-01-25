The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team (8-7) went 2-1 this past week and built up some confidence with playoffs on the horizon. Senior Alexis Ibarra averaged 15.3 points and 10.7 rebounds in her first three games with the Falcons and helped power them over Phoenix Christian and Northwest Christian.
Alexis and her sister, junior Alicia Ibarra, transferred from Red Mountain High School, but they both previously went to Fountain Hills schools. Sophomore CC Smith joined their AAU club team last summer, “Natives with Talent,” and the natural chemistry they had encouraged the sisters to come back home.
“For the club team, I was a key player, like a lot was ran through me because of my size and everything, but at Red Mountain, I personally feel like I didn’t fit in well, that’s why I came back,” Alexis said. “I feel like I didn’t fit in with the team. This feels more like home.”
The sisters had watched the Falcons’ first half of the season from the bench and were ready for their chance to play. On Monday, Jan. 16, they combined for 24 points and 12 rebounds in the Falcons’ 57-52 overtime win. They also combined for four assists, and freshman Kynzi Schaunaman got three of them.
“I feel like we’re helping our team build their confidence,” Alicia said. “I feel like if one of us turns up, then everyone else turns up.”
Schaunaman got all six of her points in the third quarter of Monday’s game, and each time the sisters found her under the basket for easy scores. Schaunaman stepped up her game in the home stretch and averaged 5.3 points and 5 rebounds across the last three games.
“They have great court senses, both of them,” head coach Amada Baca said. “Kynzi, a couple days in practice, she’s at basket, not ready and then ‘pop,’ whacks her in the head, whacks her in the stomach. She’s learning that just because the two sisters aren’t looking at me, they’re looking at me. I have to have my hands ready and now she’s gotten a little bit used to scoring.”
Phoenix Christian made nearly half their three-point attempts and came back from deficits of six points or more three times. The Falcons hit two three-pointers in overtime and the sisters ended a two-game losing streak in their first outing.
Alexis had her first double-double, 18 points and 11 rebounds, on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Falcons led Northwest Christian 35-32 after three quarters, and then they held the Crusaders scoreless through the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter to win 48-37.
“The switch of the defense, I think, really helped us out,” Baca said. “They played it well, they stayed home. They were very disciplined in it and I was happy with the way they played that.”
Alicia had three points on Wednesday, but she added a block, a steal and five assists. She would be the Falcons’ leading scorer with 16 points and three three-pointers in the loss to Bourgade Catholic on Saturday, Jan. 21. Alexis had 12 points and 15 rebounds against Bourgade.
The Falcons gave the No. 6 Golden Eagles (13-3) a run for their money and led 32-30 at the start of the fourth quarter. Once Bourgade Catholic took back the lead, they didn’t let go, and they outscored the Falcons 15-7 in the final quarter to win 45-39.
The Falcons had their fair share of turnovers in each game this past week, and they ended with nine more than Bourgade Catholic. Smith was also held scoreless and senior Titleist Patrick was held to one point after scoring nine points in each of the last two victories.
Smith was averaging over 10 points per game but dropped to 4.3 in the last three games. She scored six on Monday and seven on Wednesday and averaged team highs with 3.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game through the stretch.
The Falcons played Chino Valley after press time yesterday, Tuesday, Jan. 24. They have five more games on their schedule and could still make playoffs, which start on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Last year, the Falcons went 5-14 and finished the season ranked No. 32. The top eight teams get first round byes, and teams ranked from No. 9-16 get to host the first round. The Falcons, currently ranked No. 23, are in position to play a first-round playoff road game if they finish strong.
“The playoff push is very real,” Baca said. “I think if we can play hard down the stretch in our region…anything’s possible. We have two days to prepare, to look at film, to get a little better with our turnovers, too many today, but yeah, I think the playoff berth is definitely possible. That’s what we’re shooting for.”
The Falcons host Camp Verde (2-10) at the Fort McDowell Recreation Center this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 5: 30 p.m. They travel to Wickenburg (8-5) to play at 5:30 next Tuesday, Jan. 31, and they’ll host Scottsdale Christian Academy (7-3) in their final home game on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 5:30 p.m.