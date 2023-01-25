Girls Basketball (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team (8-7) went 2-1 this past week and built up some confidence with playoffs on the horizon. Senior Alexis Ibarra averaged 15.3 points and 10.7 rebounds in her first three games with the Falcons and helped power them over Phoenix Christian and Northwest Christian.

Alexis and her sister, junior Alicia Ibarra, transferred from Red Mountain High School, but they both previously went to Fountain Hills schools. Sophomore CC Smith joined their AAU club team last summer, “Natives with Talent,” and the natural chemistry they had encouraged the sisters to come back home.