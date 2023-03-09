The Fountain Hills High School softball team played in the Phoenix Country Day School Desert Classic tournament this past weekend and beat the host school 16-13 on Friday, March 3. They lost their other games but saw a lot of growth in their young players over the weekend.
Only four of the 10 Falcons this year played last season. Sophomore Sammantha Hughes batted 1.000 over the weekend, getting six hits on six at bats. Behind her, junior Hailey Chandler and senior Mia Duda both batted .750, and sophomore Shania Rivera batted .455.
Duda led all Falcons with seven RBIs this past weekend, and two of them came on a triple hit in their final match against Tonopah Valley on Saturday, March 4. Hughes had six RBIs, Rivera had two, and Chandler hit one runner in this weekend.
“They’re taking some leadership, definitely, for sure,” head coach Lawrence Hughes said. “They’re taking [new players] under their wing, letting them know and building their confidence. It’s good, considering that’s not their job. You don’t see it a lot these days.”
Duda had three RBIs in the win over Phoenix Country Day School, and so did freshman Jaden Dunkeson. Dunkeson had hits on three of her four attempts, and helped the Falcons get their first win of the season.
The Falcons started their season with a 19-4 loss to Globe on Monday, Feb. 27. They were supposed to play Valley Christian before their tournament, but the game was rescheduled due to rain.
“A lot of girls just got their first hits today,” Lawrence Hughes said.
“That’s pretty exciting. It’s huge for their confidence. Build their confidence along, and we’ll see a difference in the box [score].”
The Falcons have two freshmen and four other rookies on the team. In total, they had 10 hits on 41 at bats this weekend, and the rookies accounted for seven RBIs across the four games.
The Falcons lost 12-7 in their first game to Desert Christian before getting their win over Phoenix Country Day School. On Saturday, March 4, the Falcons lost to Mogollon 22-6, and then lost 17-4 to Tonopah Valley.
Rivera pitched every inning this weekend. She threw 13 strikeouts in total and had a weekend high of five strikeouts against Mogollon. She threw four strikeouts in the season opener against Globe.
“The girls had a lot of fun, that’s the important thing,” Hughes said. “We’re getting things put together, spending more time together, which is important. It’ll come together. The puzzle pieces will start to fit all together.”
The Falcons still have plenty of time left in the season. They play three games this week before stopping for several days for spring break. Hughes hopes to see more production at the plate this week, and hopes to grow their comfort level out in the field.
This week, the Falcons played Valley Christian in their rescheduled match on Monday, March 6, after press time. This Wednesday, March 8, the Falcons host Crismon at Fountain Hills Middle School at 3:45 p.m., and then they travel to face Show Low on Thursday, March 9, at 3:45 p.m.
The Falcons will lose practice time over spring break, but they play in the Gracie Haught Classic on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, before they return to school. They will play at Rumsey Park in Payson and then start their region schedule with Chino Valley on Monday, March 20.
“Overall, they had a pretty good weekend,” Hughes said. “A lot of experience, a lot of quick experience, which is good. It sucks now we’re going to go on break, and then we got to start back all over again kind of, but we do have the Payson tournament to keep us refreshed and get us back in it.”