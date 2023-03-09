Softball.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School softball team played in the Phoenix Country Day School Desert Classic tournament this past weekend and beat the host school 16-13 on Friday, March 3. They lost their other games but saw a lot of growth in their young players over the weekend.

Only four of the 10 Falcons this year played last season. Sophomore Sammantha Hughes batted 1.000 over the weekend, getting six hits on six at bats. Behind her, junior Hailey Chandler and senior Mia Duda both batted .750, and sophomore Shania Rivera batted .455.