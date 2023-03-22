Softball.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School softball team went to Payson this past weekend to participate in the Gracie Haight Classic. The Falcons went 1-3 this weekend and they beat Show Low 6-0 on Saturday, March 17.

Sabino (13-2) and Wilcox (14-2-1) proved too much for the Falcons to handle. The Falcons got revenge on Show Low after losing to them 23-2 on Thursday, March 9, and they’ll have two chances to get revenge on Camp Verde in region play.