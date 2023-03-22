The Fountain Hills High School softball team went to Payson this past weekend to participate in the Gracie Haight Classic. The Falcons went 1-3 this weekend and they beat Show Low 6-0 on Saturday, March 17.
Sabino (13-2) and Wilcox (14-2-1) proved too much for the Falcons to handle. The Falcons got revenge on Show Low after losing to them 23-2 on Thursday, March 9, and they’ll have two chances to get revenge on Camp Verde in region play.
The Falcons started the tournament against Sabino, and the Sabercats wasted no time. They put up nine runs on the Falcons in the first inning, and the Falcons only scored one run in response.
Senior Mia Duda started the second inning with a double, and then sophomore Shania Rivera brought her home with a double of her own. The Falcons didn’t get any more hits against the Sabercats, but they played much better defense afterwards. They lost their first game of the tournament 10-1.
The Falcons started slowly in their second game against Camp Verde and allowed nine runs in the first inning again. Junior Hailey Chandler led off with a double in the first inning, and she stole home while sophomore Sahara Romo was at bat.
The Falcons got four more hits against the Cowboys, but no more runs. Rivera pitched two strikeouts, which was the same as Camp Verde, but the Falcons weren’t able to catch up. The Cowboys kept their offense up and won 16-1.
The Falcons’ final game on Friday was delayed until 9 p.m., and they played much better at night. Rivera also rested her arm, and Romo pitched for the first time in years. She threw eight strikeouts and only allowed three hits.
Chandler started the Falcons’ offense with a single. Chandler is currently third in the conference with 12 stolen bases, and she used her speed to steal second and third when Show Low made an error.
Romo was walked right after Chandler, and she also stole second. Then sophomore Sammantha Hughes brought them both in to score with a single to make it 2-0.
The Falcons’ next score came when Duda stole home in the third inning during junior Emma Medina’s at bat. The Falcons continued to play good defense and closed it out in the fifth inning with three more runs.
Romo advanced to first on an error, and then Hughes and Duda hit their own singles. Romo scored on Duda’s single, and both Hughes and Duda stole home for the final scores.
The Falcons returned to Payson on Saturday morning to face Wilcox. The Falcons only had six hits as a team, but half of them came from rookies.
Romo got one hit and scored off a Duda single, and Medina and sophomore Cynthia Espinoza also got a hit. Duda had two hits and Chandler had the other.
The Falcons allowed nine hits from Wilcox and 10 runs in the first inning. The Falcons couldn’t get out of the hole the Cowboys put them in early on and lost 13-1.
The Falcons returned from spring break this past week and started their region schedule against Chino Valley on Monday, March 20. The Falcons would have played at Crismon this Thursday, March 23, but it was pushed back to Wednesday, April 5.
The Falcons’ next game will be next Monday, March 27, at Camp Verde at 3:45 p.m. The Falcons will then host Camp Verde at home on Thursday, March 30, at 3:45 p.m.
The Times has been alerted to an ongoing investigation regarding the softball team. The nature of the investigation was not revealed in full before press time on Monday, March 20, but all available information indicates the softball team will finish out the season this year as normal.
Head coach Lawrence Hughes was not present at the Falcons’ game against Chino Valley this past Monday, March 20. Assistant coach Michaela Quintana coached in the interim. The Times will report further as information is made available.