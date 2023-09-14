Football

Senior Gabe Haynes powers into the endzone and holds up the ball in celebration. (Independent Newsmedia/George Zeliff)

The Falcons hung around for a while against a bigger team from a higher conference, but the Fountain Hills High School football team ultimately lost 58-24 to Marcos de Niza Friday, Sept. 8, at home.

Seniors Canon Lipps and Gannon Young both recorded more than 100 yards from scrimmage in the losing effort.