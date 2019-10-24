The Falcons journeyed up north this past week to Dewey to compete in a cross country invitational.
On Oct. 19, nine runners from the Fountain Hills High School cross country team took part in the Bradshaw Mountain Invitational.
This week Fountain Hills cross country will make a 180 and travel south to Marana High School in Tucson to compete at Gladden Farms Park beginning at 10 a.m.
Looking back at the recent invitational, head coach Nick Goodman said he felt that the Saturday morning run in Dewey provided the perfect race conditions for his team.
“The temperature was perfect for racing 3.1 miles and the three-loop course provides many opportunities for the athletes to see their competition and use effective race strategies to finish fast and strong,” Goodman said. “Overall, the Fountain Hills team had great finishes and [members] were pleased with their individual performances.”
On the boys team, the top competitor was Tyler Irvine-Violette, who finished the race in 20:12.7. Tyler Cosman was next, posting a quick time of 21:20.7.
Zion Atwood was the next Falcon runner to finish with a time of 22:12.9. Atwood was followed by Brendan Schafer, who completed the race with a time of 22:56.9.
Rounding out the boys was Steven Reed, who finished in 24:35, Timothy Lamar finishing in 26:44.8 and Logan Belliard closing out the boys with a time of 30:54.3.
There were only two girls representing the local team.
Stephanie Lies finished in 25:58.1 and Mia Duda finished 30:28.2.