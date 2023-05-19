Last Friday, May 12, the Fountain Hills High School Athletic Department inducted 16 former athletes into the school’s Hall of Fame. Friends and families reconnected after years apart, and former teammates picked up conversations with each other like no time had passed at all.

The former Falcons earned a combined 17 state championships and nine state runner-up trophies for their alma mater. Many of the athletes and former coaches traveled across state lines and some even flew internationally to be back home for the ceremony.