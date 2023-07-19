Fountain Hills High School broke ground on the new turf field installation on Saturday, July 8. In a few short weeks, months of fundraising will pay off and the Falcon athletes will have a brand-new field to play on.

It took efforts from all corners of Fountain Hills to raise money for the field. The Fountain Hills Athletic Booster Club championed several fundraisers and presented a check for the field worth $355,587.25 to the district on June 7. Financial staff reported a total of $427,000 had been raised by July 10, with donations coming in from individuals and other organizations.