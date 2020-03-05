The Fountain Hills boys volleyball team is entering into its second season as a program this week and, though they still have a long way to go in their development, the team has shown its commitment to getting better.
The Falcons have two games on their schedule for this week. The first match was Tuesday, March 3, against Notre Dame.
FHHS’ second game is today, March 4, at home. The Falcons will be taking on Basis Phoenix starting at 5:30 p.m.
Fountain Hills’ boys volleyball program is under the guidance of a new coach this year, T.J. Buckley. Buckley’s goal is to grow the infant program into a hallmark Falcon sports program.
“With it being a new program we are mainly working on team culture and sustainability,” Buckley said. “We are looking for reliability and an attitude that is always just ready to bring it.”
So far, things are going well with the 11 players focused on building each other up.
“We have a great group of guys,” Buckley said. “We’re either returning or brand new to the sport, which is kind of what volleyball is. They have been teaching each other, communicating and no one is focusing on themselves.”
Buckley said he is expecting some fierce competition for his team based on the division they are in.
“Next year we move down from 5A to Division 4A,” Buckley explained. “One of the hard parts when it comes to boys volleyball is there are less programs in the state. Usually we would be in 3A, but being in 5A we have people on our schedules that other Falcon teams don’t have.”
Along with being under Buckley’s guidance the team is also receiving some help from other coaches in town, like beach volleyball’s Pete McGloin.
“The great part is that volleyball is so big in our community and we have so many good coaches that are helping as well,” Buckley said.